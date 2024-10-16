Tarpon Springs Aquarium opens after keeping animals safe during hurricanes

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Groupers shacked up with horses.

A gopher tortoise named Squirt bunked in the gift shop.

Snakes and other critters slept in travel containers.

"It was like Noah's Ark," says Paige Konger Henry, who with her family runs the Tarpon Springs Aquarium (1722 N Pinellas Ave).

This charming attraction — which is mostly outside, touch tanks and interactive animal displays everywhere— is open to the public after keeping their animals safe during two hurricanes.

Helene brought flooding. Milton brought punishing wind. There was damage, and fixing up to be done.

But most importantly, they kept all the animals out of harm's way by thinking fast.

The biggest move? Four-legged furry friends in the petting zoo were moved into a theater flanked by two 70,000 gallon tanks filled with groupers and sharks.

"It's probably the safest place in the facility," says Paige. "Thankfully it doesn't smell like a petting zoo anymore."

The animals were given extra food to keep them calm.

