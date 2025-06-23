TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa just became a lot more charming.

Get Charmed (3941 W Kennedy Blvd) is the new sparkly creation of Meghan Parsons, a marketing specialist who wanted to open a social hub where friends and family can personalize their jewelry.

WATCH: Tampa's new Get Charmed is a charm bar boutique where you personalize jewelry

Featuring hundreds of quirky charms — from Harry Potter to Taylor Swift to Gasparilla — this shop, billed as "Tampa Bay's only charm bar boutique," allows you to create necklaces or bracelets.

Meghan will assemble your jewelry for you, or you can try to do it yourself.

Charms start at $4, bracelets at $18, and necklaces at $25.

