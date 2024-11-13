Tampa's Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company celebrates 40 years of waking us up

TAMPA, Fla. — You might not know that Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company is based in Tampa.

Instead, you probably know them better from other magical places.

"Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Lines," says Chris DeMezzo, Joffrey's COO and the man who first brokered the Mouse House deal almost 30 years ago.

This year, Joffrey's celebrates its 40th anniversary, an epic milestone for a company that started as a small shop in Tampa's Drew Park. It is now one of the largest coffee roasters in the Southeastern U.S.

To mark the occasion, Roast Master Miguel Feliciano, who started as a barista, whipped up a special brew: The 40th Anniversary Blend, which is described as "sourced from Central and South America...with sparkling acidity and creamy body [and] delightful notes of caramel and mandarin."

Joffrey's says another key to their success is using only the best coffee beans from all over the world.

Joffrey's has a host of discount and special deals this month. You can find them here.

