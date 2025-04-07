Tampa Bay Automobile Museum in Pinellas Park takes guests back to the future

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Are you ready to go back to the future?

The Tampa Bay Automobile Museum in Pinellas Park is a huge 19,000-square-foot tribute to the cars that broke the rules and changed history.

And yes, that includes a 1982 DeLorean, the preferred time-traveling ride of Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

"Every vehicle here has been thoughtfully acquired," says Daniel Carpenter, the museum's director. "There's some innovative about each one for their time."

A local family of engineers, the Cerfs, own this collection of rare and spectacular rides, some dating back to the 1800s. More than 70 vehicles are currently on display at the dazzling attraction.

The museum is open every day except Tuesday. Adult tickets are $16, kids' tickets are $10, and children five and under are free of charge.

