Tampa abstract artist Ya La'ford embraces the Wild West at James Museum in St. Pete

This dazzling new multimedia show runs until May 18
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa-based superstar Ya La'ford, an internationally acclaimed abstract artist, has set her beautifully inventive sights on the American West.

La'ford is currently lighting up the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art with "Survey the West: A Cross-Continental Reflection," the interpretive result of a 3-month exploration of red rocks, Devils Tower and more.

This immersive multimedia spectacle blends film, sculpture, paintings and more to bring La'ford's vision of the American West to life.

"Any space that I visited, I was taking from the very soul and elements of that space, and giving it back to you," says the artist.

"I'm trying to bring that spirit here, where we can appreciate what we're around and appreciate the very existence of our being."

The exhibition is included with admission to the downtown St. Pete museum.

For more information, go here.


