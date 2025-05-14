Watch Now
Stressed at the airport? Enjoy a new art gallery meant to soothe frazzled travelers

PIE in Clearwater teamed up with local artists for calming, playful new exhibit
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A brand-new art gallery at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is hoping to become a zen place of calm for stressed-out travelers.

Sightline Gallery is a playful, calming team-up between PIE and Creative Pinellas, the nonprofit that champions local artists of all talents.

Right next to the Liquid Provisions bar and restaurant, the gallery currently features three local artists who utitilize a soothing skillset: the deconstructed beach chairs of weaver Matthew Drennan Wicks, the whimsical sculpture of Babette Herschberger, and the lush paintings of Elizabeth Barenis.

All the art is for sale.

"Part of my purpose as a painter is to create a healing environment," said Barenis, whose work is prominently displayed in the inaugural exhibit, "Made in the Shade." "Peaceful healing tranquility."

"Made in the Shade" will run through Aug. 15. The Sightline Gallery will rotate in different exhibits throughout the year.

For more stories from Sean Daly, follow him on Instagram @seandalytv.


