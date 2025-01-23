Watch Now
Stay warm and stylish at Gasparilla with pirate fashion at South Tampa Trading Co

Blinged-out hoodies, beaded jackets, fingerless gloves are all hot items this year
Sean Daly
TAMPA, Fla. — Pirate fashion will look a little cozier, a little snugglier this Gasparilla as the annual Tampa bash will go down during a chilly weather spell.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s, and Anne Bartlett and her team at the South Tampa Trading Co. have planned accordingly.

"We looked at the weather report, and we ordered long-sleeved shirts," she said. "People are going to be layering, so we need a lot of things to put on and take off."

Also popular this year will be pirate-blinged hats, scarves and fingerless gloves. Soft thick hoodies with, of course, the skull and crossbones on the front and back are also flying off the shelves.

As for the hot beads to throw and catch this year, keep an eye out for—purple hippos.

Yes, you read that right.

"I can't keep them in!" said Bartlett.

For more on South Tampa Trading Co., go here.

