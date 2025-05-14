Watch Now
Stay Tuned Records in Tarpon Springs is a fun, funky tribute to glorious vinyl

Open 7 days a week, the shop is a perfect fit on eclectic Tarpon Avenue
Whether you love Sabrina Carpenter or dig Ozzy Osbourne, the new Stay Tuned Records in Tarpon Springs has what you're grooving for.
This charming tribute to glorious vinyl and delicious album art is open 7 days a week on fun, funky Tarpon Avenue in the downtown district.

It's owned by Doug Lanza and Aimee Brigmond, a young couple with music in their blood.

"Whatever you like, we're trying to get it for you," says Doug. "We want punk in here. We want pop. We want jazz, blues, rock."

They also sell new and used vinyl and offer great, affordable deals. They have CDs, cassettes, T-shirts, and more.

For more on Stay Tuned Records, go here.

For more fun Daly Discoveries like this one, follow Sean Daly on Instagram @seandalytv.


