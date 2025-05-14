TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Whether you love Sabrina Carpenter or dig Ozzy Osbourne, the new Stay Tuned Records in Tarpon Springs has what you're grooving for.

Stay Tuned Records in Tarpon Springs is a fun, funky tribute to glorious vinyl

This charming tribute to glorious vinyl and delicious album art is open 7 days a week on fun, funky Tarpon Avenue in the downtown district.

It's owned by Doug Lanza and Aimee Brigmond, a young couple with music in their blood.

"Whatever you like, we're trying to get it for you," says Doug. "We want punk in here. We want pop. We want jazz, blues, rock."

They also sell new and used vinyl and offer great, affordable deals. They have CDs, cassettes, T-shirts, and more.

For more on Stay Tuned Records, go here.

