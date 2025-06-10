SPC's 'Titans Up!' is an inclusive college program for students with differing abilities

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Zachary Owen loves being a college student.

The teachers. The friendships. The independence.

"I love going to school every day," he says.

Zachary's father loves one more thing about seeing his son in a traditional college.

The inclusion.

"It builds confidence," says Greg Owen. "It builds on discipline."

A 21-year-old St. Petersburg man with Down syndrome, Zachary recently graduated from St. Petersburg College (SPC) as part of the school's "Titans Up" program.

The free scholarship-based program offers students of differing abilities various areas of study (Greg graduated with a digital photography certification).

The two-year "Titans Up!" program — which blends Zachary and others with traditional students and instructors — also teaches job and life skills to better position students for full independent lives.

"Our ultimate goal is just like the same with any student: once they leave us, they get a job," says Melissa Kent, project coordinator for Titans Up.

Zachary currently has a job at Publix and lives away from his parents, with a roommate.

With inclusive colleges like SPC schooling him up, the sky is the limit for this young man.

