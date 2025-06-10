Watch Now
SPC's 'Titans Up!' is an inclusive college program for students with differing abilities

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Zachary Owen loves being a college student.

The teachers. The friendships. The independence.

"I love going to school every day," he says.

Zachary's father loves one more thing about seeing his son in a traditional college.

The inclusion.

"It builds confidence," says Greg Owen. "It builds on discipline."

A 21-year-old St. Petersburg man with Down syndrome, Zachary recently graduated from St. Petersburg College (SPC) as part of the school's "Titans Up" program.

The free scholarship-based program offers students of differing abilities various areas of study (Greg graduated with a digital photography certification).

The two-year "Titans Up!" program — which blends Zachary and others with traditional students and instructors — also teaches job and life skills to better position students for full independent lives.

"Our ultimate goal is just like the same with any student: once they leave us, they get a job," says Melissa Kent, project coordinator for Titans Up.

Zachary currently has a job at Publix and lives away from his parents, with a roommate.

With inclusive colleges like SPC schooling him up, the sky is the limit for this young man.

For more on SPC's "Titans Up!" program, go here.

For more stores by Sean Daly, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.

