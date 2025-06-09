SPRING HILL, Fla. — Whether you're a metalhead, a jazz buff or an unabashed Swiftie, the new Rock-It Records in Spring Hill has your tasty tunes in stock.

Owned by the music-loving husband-and-wife team of Joe and Pam Rooney, this is an old-school-cool record shop with lots of vinyl, CDs, memorabilia and more.

WATCH: Rock-It Records in Spring Hill is drawing all ages to its old-school vinyl paradise

Spring Hill record store

They'll even be hosting in-store record signings just like they did in the good old days.

"I grew up in Massachusetts record-shopping with my cousin," said Joe, who also fronted the metal band First Born. "And I just wanted to bring it back. I wanted to do it, man."

Oh, he's doing it alright. Rock-It Records, located at 10480 Northcliffe Blvd in Spring Hill, is like a warm, nostalgic hug, although some of the most loyal customers are kids.

"They're really into the whole record-buying thing," Joe said. "They come in alone, they come in with their parents, it's a family thing. It's great."

