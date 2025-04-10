Watch Now
Realtor and pet photographer team up for new way to get shelter animals adopted

Buy a new house and adopt a cute pet at Tampa property for sale
Sean Daly
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — On a lovely street in Tampa's Westchase neighborhood, there is a house for sale. Three bedrooms. Nice pool, and a wall of adorable shelter animals to adopt.

"Our tagline is, help these pets and the home find a new family," says Adam Goldberg, owner of AGoldPhoto Pet Photography Studio.

Adam donates time and talent to the Humane Society Tampa Bay, taking beautiful studio-style pictures of shelter pets to help them get adopted.

Now he's teaming up with Melanie Atkinson, a Realtor (and dog lover) at Compass.

With the sellers' blessing, Adam and Melanie put up a wall of cuteness in the Westchase home: Adam's portraits of shelter pets, complete with a QR code so visitors can find out more about them.

A few years ago, Adam took glam shots of Melanie's pup, Tucker.

When he approached her about this new collaboration, she immediately loved the idea.

"It's really important for us to be innovative in our marketing for these homes," says Melanie. "So this is the perfect marriage between having something to market here and putting the spotlight on the Humane Society and adoptable pets."

Adam and Melanie are open to hanging more portraits in more homes.


"Let’s help out our community where we can."
