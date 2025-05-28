SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — This is not your grandmother's molar-cracking peanut brittle.

At the Psalms' Brittle Bakery in South Pasadena, "Mama's Brittle" is soft, delightfully crumbly, with the texture and light crunch of a graham cracker.

WATCH: Psalms' Gourmet Brittle in South Pasadena is a family business run by mother and son

And as for the sweet, delicious taste of these dairy-free and gluten-free delectables?

"Often people want to hug me!" says Psalms Mack, the company's namesake and driving culinary force.

Or as her son and business partner Carlton Owens says, this brittle is "gentle on your dental!"

As for the secret ingredient? "Love, of course!" says Psalms. "It really is sweets for the soul."

Psalms' Gourmet Brittle is a delicious family affair that started as a sweet treat for special events — and is now one of Tampa Bay's most buzzworthy confections. Their flavors are endless: peanut, cashew, chocolate, and more.

Mother and son are having fun at their storefront (1206 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena) and in dozens of markets across the area. You can even buy their brittle online.

They've also dreamed up brittle coffee, brittle ice cream ,and more.

But the real sweetness comes from the bond between mother and son.

"My mother is one of the most givin,g loving people you're ever going to meet," says Carlton, who adds that watching his mom interact with customers is one of the best parts of this experience.

For more on Psalms' Gourmet Brittle, go here.

