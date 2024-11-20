Popular local artist Chad Mize to paint mural of joy and hope for Tampa Bay beaches

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — If you don't know the name Chad Mize, you definitely know the local artist's work.

In fact, you might even be wearing it.

His best-selling "PARIS LONDON TOKYO ST. PETE" creation, a black shirt with thick white lettering, spawned a host of copycats.

Although his fanbase is international, this proud resident of South St. Pete is all about celebrating local.

"I think my art kind of screams optimism," he says. "It's for everyone."

And now, after a hurricane season that ravaged his beloved Tampa Bay, Mize is setting his sights on uplift.

He's currently working on an epic, colorful 23-foot-by-24-foot mural that will cover a beach front wall of the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach.

"I think we're now in a time to heal," Mize says. "It's even therapeutic for me, working on this piece. It's very inspiring."

The mural should be done by Thanksgiving. Hotel guests, beachgoers and everyone else will able to view it for free.

