Pink Closet Company in St. Pete's Tyrone Square Mall aims to empower women

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Stephanie James has dreams of being a motivational speaker someday, uplifting women worldwide with love and positivity.

But in the meantime, this mother of daughters is going to raise us up on a smaller, more fashionable scale.

Her new boutique, the Pink Closet Company in St. Pete's Tyrone Square Mall, is a lovely haven of go-girl affirmations and clothing sizes for all.

"I spend a lot of time finding sizes for everybody and outfits that look good, not just fit," she said.

From free mimosas to hosting poetry readings to a future latte bar, the Pink Closet Company wants to be more than just a boutique.

It aims to be an inclusive space where shoppers can feel welcome and at ease, a place to relax and take a deep breath.

Clothing tags read: "You Are Enough."

A beautifully designed powder room was created for shoppers with insecurities — and it just happens to be big enough for a fun Instagram party, too.

"There's nothing more beautiful than a woman who leaves here knowing how to wear clothes for her shape," said James.

