Watch Now
LifestyleDaly Discoveries

Actions

Pink Closet Company in St. Pete's Tyrone Square Mall aims to empower women

This new mom-owned boutique has sizes for all (and free mimosas!)
use for web.png
Sean Daly
use for web.png
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Stephanie James has dreams of being a motivational speaker someday, uplifting women worldwide with love and positivity.

But in the meantime, this mother of daughters is going to raise us up on a smaller, more fashionable scale.

WATCH: Pink Closet Company in St. Pete's Tyrone Square Mall aims to empower women

Pink Closet Company in St. Pete's Tyrone Square Mall aims to empower women

Her new boutique, the Pink Closet Company in St. Pete's Tyrone Square Mall, is a lovely haven of go-girl affirmations and clothing sizes for all.

"I spend a lot of time finding sizes for everybody and outfits that look good, not just fit," she said.

From free mimosas to hosting poetry readings to a future latte bar, the Pink Closet Company wants to be more than just a boutique.

It aims to be an inclusive space where shoppers can feel welcome and at ease, a place to relax and take a deep breath.

Clothing tags read: "You Are Enough."

A beautifully designed powder room was created for shoppers with insecurities — and it just happens to be big enough for a fun Instagram party, too.

"There's nothing more beautiful than a woman who leaves here knowing how to wear clothes for her shape," said James.

For more on the Pink Closet Company, go here.

For more Daly Discoveries, follow Sean on Instagram @seandalytv.


Pope Francis passes away at the age of 88.

The Death of Pope Francis

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.