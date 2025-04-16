YBOR CITY, Fla. — Shani Milstein looked at the clouds and saw angel wings.

So she pulled out her phone and snapped a picture.

Then she turned the picture sideways.

New photo exhibit honors late teen prodigy and the students he's inspiring

And now those wings are hanging in a prestigious museum in Ybor City.

"Everyone can perceive images in their own way, right?" said the 14-year-old talent from Hillel Academy of Tampa.

Shani is one of the talented teens featured in "Through Their Lens: A Journey of Self Exploration," on display at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts through April 27.

This is the second year for the student photography contest, which is open to students in grades six through 12 all over Tampa Bay.

It was inspired by the late Jacob Ari Kamis, a teen prodigy who is now inspiring students to express themselves through art.

Jacob struggled with mental illness. The contest encourages students and their families to embrace and openly discuss artistic passions, using creativity to voice issues of well-being and complicated emotions.

Jacob's father, Jeffrey Kamis, urges families to attend the show together.

"It's really important for parents to listen to their kids, and this is a way to listen and discuss those passions your kids have," he said.

Sixteen-year-old Plant High sophomore Jacob Carlson is once again Best in Show, a prize he earned this year for a portrait of Buddhist monks taken during a trip to Cambodia. The message of his photo: "You can find peace anywhere."

