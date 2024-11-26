MOSI opens high-flying interactive drone adventure for kids of all ages

TAMPA, Fla. — Kids of all ages can now practice drone-flying skills at a new interactive exhibit at MOSI in Tampa.
The "Flight Club Drone Zone" is included with admission and allows guests to fly easy-to-handle drones through a big obstacle course.
The drone exhibit teaches the science of drones plus the real-world applications of this modern technology (photography, art, architecture, fire-fighting).
For more on MOSI and the new drone-flying exhibit, go here.
