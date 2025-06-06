Watch Now
MockFusion in Dunedin serves up mocktails, organic drinks and a lot of community love

Women-owned business focuses on health, happiness and delicious concoctions
Sean Daly
DUNEDIN, Fla. — One of the best smoked old-fashioneds in Dunedin doesn't have a drop of alcohol in it.

It's a mocktail, alcohol-free, yet still delicious, thanks to the inventive minds behind MockFusion, a cozy new community hub that celebrates good friends, good health and good happiness.

"It's kind of like Cheers, where everybody knows your name, there's just no alcohol," says England Davis, who owns the business with partners Ashlynne Barnes and Sabryna Dulski.

MockFusion is a morning to night hangout, with organic coffee and matcha teas, fresh natural smoothies, and mocktails for some evening fun.

"It doesn't only taste good, but it makes you feel good too," says Ashlynne.

MockFusion supports as many local vendors as they can, and serve their beverages in environmentally friendly to-go cups.

For more on MockFusion, go here.

