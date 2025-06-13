Middleton Robotics Summer Camp is an all-ages program taught by high schoolers

TAMPA, Fla. — The three coolest words in the English language may be: ROBOT SUMMER CAMP!

Make that a four-day all-ages robot summer camp hosted by some very smart robotics upperclassmen at Middleton High School in Tampa.

Middleton Robotics is a storied elite program that recently competed on a world stage.

As a way to boost the program and give back to a community that supports them, the Middleton Robotics Summer Camp is an affordable ($150 includes lunch), accessible program for Hillsborough County students in grades 2 through 10.

More than 80 kids attended this year. Learning included digital electronics, programming, aerospace robotics, real-world environmental applications and more.

And of course, a lot of robot battles.

This year's camp has just finished up, but for information on future camps, go here.

