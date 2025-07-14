ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Buy a taco. Eat a taco. Save the world.

How do those lunch plans sound?

Masa Food Truck, often parked at Ferg's in downtown St. Petersburg, is a deliciously inventive idea of Chef Ellen Macleish and her philanthropic son, Cameron Macleish.

Ellen makes all-world tacos, nachos and more, culinary creations as pretty as they are pretty delicious.

WATCH: Masa Food Truck is a mother-son venture serving tacos for the greater good

"I have always loved using my skills to build community," says Ellen.

But her tasty eats are just part of the magic.

After all, these are guilt-free tacos for the greater good.

100% of proceeds from Masa fund the nonprofit 360 Eats, a sustainable food system that relies on food recovery (and limiting food waste) to better serve free meals to the community and people in need.

"Especially for a budding nonprofit, it can be really challenging to get access to the funding that need to sustain the work that you do," says Cameron.

So far, thanks to Masa and support from the community, 360 Eats and the Macleishes have been able to serve more than 73,000 free meals to the community.

For more on Masa Food Truck, including a schedule of locations, go here.

For more on 360 Eats, including volunteer and donation opportunities, go here.

