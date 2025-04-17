Local high school seniors get face time with possible future employers

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Joshua Kilpatrick is chatting up recruiters from Coca-Cola Beverages Florida.

The 18-year-old senior from Sumner High School came prepared: a nice outfit, a big smile, and an "elevator pitch" about his hopes and dreams for the future.

"I'm here to get a job," he said.

"Here" is the Regent Event Center in Riverview, which is hosting Future Career Academy, an innovative program that aims to bridge the gap between high school and the real world looming just beyond.

It's just one of the job programs from Workforce Development Partners, a visionary nonprofit founded by Yvonne Fry, who aims to help students build solid futures with job-training skills, networking, workplace tours, and more.

"We want our kids to feel confident today and have the tools to be successful," says Yvonne, whose program is now featured in 37 Hillsborough County schools.

Many businesses there, attendees included Publix, Baycare, TECO, Spectrum, and more, offer job training and college-support perks.

Workforce Development Partners also features job programs for adults.

For more information on all programs, go here.

