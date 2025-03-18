Little Brew Play Cafe owner Britty Viazzi brings new life to downtown Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Britty Viazzi has big plans for downtown Palm Harbor.

"This is what I'm doing, so get out of my way," she said laughing.

Her first big boost for the community is perhaps the most unique coffee shop in Tampa Bay.

At Little Brew Play Cafe, located at 1202 Nebraska Ave in Palm Harbor, is where grownups can have a morning cup of joe and a snack, and young children can play in seven themed play rooms.

It's a win-win for everybody.

"It has a real feeling of community, and that was important to me," said Britty, a mom herself, who provides food via her second inspired business, the Pop Up Picnic Girl, a mobile charcuterie stand.

But her biggest venture to bring new life into Palm Harbor is a new outdoor Downtown Market.

The next market will be this Saturday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Britty has gathered dozens of the area's top artisans, vendors and small businesses to participate in the market, including painter Fonda Wirth and Hat Bar queen Lauren Grace, who sells personalized trucker and cowboy hats.

"Palm Harbor needs some help, it needs some love, and Britty has done an amazing job with this," said Grace.

For more "Daly Discoveries," follow Sean on Instagram @seandalytv.