'Let's See!' is an interactive exhibit about eyes at the Glazer Children's Museum

TAMPA, Fla. — Feast your eyes on the newest exhibit at the Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa.
Presented by the Glazer Vision Foundation, "Let's See!" is a kaleidoscopic journey into how sight works. (And if our eyes fail, how our brain takes over!)
WATCH
This permanent exhibit is included with admission and includes funhouse illusions, an up-close examination of your own eyes, a trippy lit-up dance floor and a glasses store where kids can try on different styles.
For more on "Let's See!" and the Glazer Children's Museum — including directions, hours and ticket information — go here.
