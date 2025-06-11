'Let's See!' is an interactive exhibit about eyes at the Glazer Children's Museum

TAMPA, Fla. — Feast your eyes on the newest exhibit at the Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa.

Presented by the Glazer Vision Foundation, "Let's See!" is a kaleidoscopic journey into how sight works. (And if our eyes fail, how our brain takes over!)

Glazer children's Museum

This permanent exhibit is included with admission and includes funhouse illusions, an up-close examination of your own eyes, a trippy lit-up dance floor and a glasses store where kids can try on different styles.

For more on "Let's See!" and the Glazer Children's Museum — including directions, hours and ticket information — go here.

