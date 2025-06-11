Watch Now
'Let's See!' is an interactive exhibit about eyes at the Glazer Children's Museum

Kids can explore their own eyes up close, dance in a funhouse mirror, and more
TAMPA, Fla. — Feast your eyes on the newest exhibit at the Glazer Children's Museum in downtown Tampa.

Presented by the Glazer Vision Foundation, "Let's See!" is a kaleidoscopic journey into how sight works. (And if our eyes fail, how our brain takes over!)

This permanent exhibit is included with admission and includes funhouse illusions, an up-close examination of your own eyes, a trippy lit-up dance floor and a glasses store where kids can try on different styles.

For more on "Let's See!" and the Glazer Children's Museum — including directions, hours and ticket information — go here.

For more fun things to do with the family, follow Sean Daly on Instagram at @seandalytv.

