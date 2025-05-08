King of the Coop finds a new home for its spicy chicken in Seminole Heights

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Chef Joe Dodd is not shy about his restaurant's strengths.

"This is the best fried chicken in Tampa," says the owner of King of the Coop.

And not just any fried chicken: Joe brought the Nashville Hot craze to Tampa Bay.

He also makes a crazy-good mac & cheese (there's a secret ingredient, of course), collard greens, wraps.

"And don't sleep on the catfish," he says. "It's my favorite thing on the menu."

Joe's small-business climb to becoming a popular brand in town hit a speed bump when a recent food hall idea in Seminole Heights didn't work out.

But now King of the Coop is back in the Heights at the old Nebraska Mini Mart location (4815 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa).

"We're just happy to take over where they left off," says the chicken king (who also serves his fiery fare at Amalie Arena).

The indoor-outdoor spot in Seminole Heights blends good spicy food with a family-fun vibe that includes shuffle board and cornhole. It's open 7 days a week.

For more on King of the Coop, go here.

For more Daly Discoveries, follow Sean on Instagram @seandalytv.