'Holiday Traditions in Florida' at Tampa Bay History Center celebrates our unique style

TAMPA, Fla. — The Sunshine State's unique way of enjoying Christmas, Halloween, and other holidays is on full display at a playful new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center.
"Holiday Traditions in Florida" shows a group of people who go all out on special days, often as a way to cope with the lack of distinct seasons.
The pictures and memorabilia are delightful, but the show's highlight is an in-depth look at a time when Tampa Bay went overboard trying to get in the holiday spirit.
"Tampa's Snow Show" in 1958 was a marketing ploy to get shoppers out of the suburbs and back downtown. But the event became a comedy off errors, with melting snow, flooded streets, bad Santas and a tobaggan slide that had to be closed due to numerous injuries.
For more on the Tampa Bay History Center, go here.
