TAMPA, Fla. — Burps, barf and bodily functions are the stars of the show at a fun, funky new exhibit at MOSI.

Based on a book and TV series, "Grossology" leans into all the weird, wild stuff — from pimples to pee-pee — that makes us human.

You can chat with an animatronic faucet (he's fighting a cold), play "Urine the Game," and climb a really weird pimple wall.

"Grossology" runs until Jan. 5 and is included with museum admission.

