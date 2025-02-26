Gonzo's Sandwich Shop in Tampa is a hidden gem beloved for the 'Pork Drizzle'

TAMPA, Fla. — Gonzo's Sandwich Shop, a beloved family-owned lunch spot in West Tampa, serves up a seriously delicious sammie called "the Pork Drizzle."

And some people say the Drizz just may be the best sandwich in Tampa Bay.

"There's really nothing else like it," said Gonzo's owner, Chef Bill Gonzalez. "The secret is the mojo mayo."

About a decade ago, the chef started this beloved lunch spot at 1902 N Himes Avenue as a way to keep his father, Butch, busy during retirement.

"I didn't want him sitting around all day, watching baseball and calling me every five minutes," the chef said, smiling.

Butch passed away a few years ago, but the son soldiers on, working the scratch kitchen alone. His pal Moe works the counter.

That small staff, however, delivers seriously big flavor.

The menu spans from homemade soups and empanadas to that epic creation, the Pork Drizzle sandwich (braised pulled pork, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and mojo mayo on fresh Cuban bread).

They also make an all-world Cuban sandwich (the West Tampa) that swaps in corned beef instead of salami and adds sweet pickles to accent the salty meats.

"We just try to make people happy," said Chef Bill, who was raised by a family of talented cooks. "We try not to overcharge. It's all about hospitality, just being nice to people."

