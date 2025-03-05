Free art shows in Largo feature dazzling local stars Sam Modder and iBOMS

LARGO, Fla. — Things are getting curiouser and curiouser at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas in Largo.

Two dazzling, mind-bending new shows are running in tandem, high-dive plunges into the imagination by two of the area's brightest young artists: Tampa's Sam Modder and St. Pete's iBOMS.

"Both of their work is huge, really big, and they really complement the space," said Danny Olda, a noted local art critic and curator of the iBOMS show.

"They're also very imaginative and their work is just really fun to look at."

Modder, who is also a professor at the University of Tampa, works on an epic scale.

Her show, "Source of All Hair, Wearer of All Socks," is a very-larger-than-life storybook come to fantastical life, a Black woman escaping to an Other World where anything and everything is possible.

A co-presentation with the Woodson African-American Museum of Florida, the iBOMS show, "Imagine Nation," features the popular multimedia artist on his biggest stage yet, a Technicolor dreamscape of Black play and power.

The Gallery at Creative Pinellas is always free admission.

