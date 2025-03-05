Watch Now
Free art shows in Largo feature dazzling local stars Sam Modder and iBOMS

The Gallery at Creative Pinellas excels at showcasing Tampa Bay area stars
Sean Daly
LARGO, Fla. — Things are getting curiouser and curiouser at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas in Largo.

Two dazzling, mind-bending new shows are running in tandem, high-dive plunges into the imagination by two of the area's brightest young artists: Tampa's Sam Modder and St. Pete's iBOMS.

"Both of their work is huge, really big, and they really complement the space," said Danny Olda, a noted local art critic and curator of the iBOMS show.

"They're also very imaginative and their work is just really fun to look at."

Modder, who is also a professor at the University of Tampa, works on an epic scale.

Her show, "Source of All Hair, Wearer of All Socks," is a very-larger-than-life storybook come to fantastical life, a Black woman escaping to an Other World where anything and everything is possible.

A co-presentation with the Woodson African-American Museum of Florida, the iBOMS show, "Imagine Nation," features the popular multimedia artist on his biggest stage yet, a Technicolor dreamscape of Black play and power.

The Gallery at Creative Pinellas is always free admission.

For times, directions and more, go here.

