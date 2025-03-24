'Forts' exhibit at Glazer Children's Museum is a lo-fi family-fun thrill

TAMPA, Fla. — A charmingly lo-fi new exhibit at the Glazer Children's Museum channels the rainy-day joy of a day at Grandma's house.

The new "Forts" is a purely imaginative experience of blanket forts and secrets closets, climbing under — and on — the furniture in a magical Victorian home.

It's the opposite of screen time — and how refreshing is that?

"Forts" is an all-ages permanent exhibit and included with museum admission.

