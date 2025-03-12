Dogs Inc., a nonprofit that trains service dogs, hosts 'Discovery Day' in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — Dogs Inc., a national nonprofit famous for raising and training guide and service dogs, has a gorgeous 33-acre campus right here in Palmetto.

"We are partnering people with extraordinary dogs to change their lives," said Amra Dillard Rickwa, a senior advisor at Dogs Inc. "These dogs are superheroes."

And on March 29, you and your family are invited to visit them.

"Discovery Day" (tickets start at $5) will allow you open-house privileges to tour the sprawling Dogs Inc. grounds, including a stop at the Puppy Kindergarten and Puppy Academy.

Yes, it's as cute as it sounds.

You will also learn how the dogs are raised, paired with trainers, placed with families, and more.

Originally called Southeastern Guide Dogs, the nonprofit was established in 1982 to provide free canine comfort and help to people with vision loss.

They've since expanded to training dogs to help veterans, Gold Star families, active military, children and more.

For more on "Discovery Day" at Dogs Inc., go here.