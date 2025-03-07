Crisp Waffle Company in St. Pete's Grand Central District is a sweet, savory hit

Crisp Waffle Company, a cozy new cafe in St. Pete's Grand Central District, is serious about its Belgian delights.

"What makes us special is that we offer an authentic Belgian waffle," said co-owner Todi Garay, who runs Crisp Waffle with husband Mitch Anderson.

"We import all of the dry ingredients from Belgium, and then make the dough fresh here every single day. Our waffles are crisp on the outside, soft and chewy in the middle."

Open for breakfast and lunch (2414 Central Ave. N, St. Petersburg), they excel at Liege-style waffles, which means they're made with dough, not batter.

You want sweet, they've got it in dishes like the All About Berries.

You want savory, you can get that too in their Monte Cristo on the Beach.

They also do a lot of business in coffee drinks, smoothies, ice cream, and acai bowls, the latter made with local produce.

