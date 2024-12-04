Watch Now
'Country Christmas' at Harvest Moon Fun Farm is a Hernando County tradition

The charming 20-acre destination in Masaryktown will light it up until Dec. 28
Sean Daly
MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — "Country Christmas" at Harvest Moon Fun Farm in Masaryktown is an old-fashioned holiday event with twinkly lights, an all-world petting zoo, homemade food, and locally brewed seasonal beer.

The nighttime event at the charming 20-acre farm in Hernando County is Friday through Sunday until Dec. 28.

There will also be lots of rides and thrills for the kids, including an enchanted hay ride, a visit with Santa, and a cow train.

Tickets are $13.95. Kids 2 and under are free.

For more information on Harvest Moon Fun Farm, go here.

