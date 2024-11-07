Chef & the Baker: The delicious bakery vision of married celeb chefs in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Married celebrity chefs Rosana Rivera and Ricardo Castro opened up a neighborhood bakery in South Tampa that's dear to their hearts and heritage.

"Growing up in Puerto Rico, this is what we're used to," said Chef Rosana of the cozy concept behind the new Chef & the Baker located at 3413 S. Manhattan Ave.

"We're not trying to reinvent the wheel," Chef Ricardo said. "We just want really good bakery products with really good flavor."

The chefs are well-known local darlings for their former French-inspired bakery and restaurant Piquant in Hyde Park and their current wholesale bakery in Clearwater.

They're also famous for appearing on the Food Network hit "Beat Bobby Flay." Rosana's empanada took down the culinary king.

One of the highlights of Chef & the Baker are the caneles, which are sort of like handheld creme brulees.

There's also a menagerie of sweet and savory freshly made baked goods and other delights — including those life-affirming empanadas.

Chef & the Baker is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch.