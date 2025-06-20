ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nate Siegel is a popular restaurateur famous for Tampa faves Willa's and Willa's Provisions.

But he loves all of this area, so he was ready to hop across the bay and tap into St. Petersburg's laid-back neighborhood vibe in the Grand Central District.

"What I love so much about Central Avenue is that it's 40 blocks of walkability," says Nate, whose culinary journey has taken him through such hallowed establishments as NYC's Balthazar.

"We wanted something for our neighbors."

WATCH: Cheeky's in St. Pete is a laid-back "fish shack" with a big bar and big seafood

So Nate opened the brand new Cheeky's (psst: it's his nickname), a stylish "fish shack" with upscale seafood and a casual come-on-in-vibe.

Cheeky's (2823 Central Ave, St. Pete) serves raw oysters from around the country, grilled oysters, blackened grouper sandwiches, lobster rolls, burgers, crispy fries and a whole lot more.

The chill friendly vibe inside is "Northeastern seafood joint" with a huge central bar that cranks out inventive martinis and frozen drinks.

