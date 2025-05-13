Celiac Cruise offers gluten-free fun for families with food restrictions

TAMPA, Fla. — Bob Suarez likes desserts.

Cakes, cookies, you name it.

But the Lakewood Ranch man has to be careful about which sweets to eat and where to eat them.

"Everywhere I go, every restaurant I go into," he says.

Bob has Celiac disease, an autoimmune disease triggered by gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye.

So when the gluten-intolerant man heard about the Celiac Cruise — a fun, safe new way to vacation — he hopped onboard for his 80th birthday party.

His whole family came with him.

"It's fantastic," he says. "You never have to worry."

And yes, he says, the dessert cart was fantastic.

The Celiac Cruise (which partners with Royal Caribbean and more) offers families with severe food restrictions a gluten-free dining room and kitchen. It's all their own — delicious food, no worries.

There are now dozens of Celiac Cruises around the world. Celiac passengers share the cruise with traditional guests; all the other cruise fun is the same.

Celiac Cruise was started by Maureen Basye, who was raised in Sarasota.

Her husband and one of her young sons have Celiac disease. She knows life can be tricky.

"You can't just go out to eat spontaneously and pick up a menu and order," she says. "But this is about so much more than food...It's such a mental load."

So Maureen worked with a travel agent and then cruise lines to create a safe, fun experience, from a tasty dining menu to supportive onboard activities for the Celiac community.

