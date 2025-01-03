Celebrating rock stars and their fans at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Are you ready to see yourself rock?

"Fandom," a new exhibit at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Ybor City, celebrates the world's greatest rock stars (Bono! Madonna! The Rolling Stones!) and the passionate fans who love them.

It's a supergroup team-up of local photographer Jay Nolan, a legend in both the newspaper and television industries and music-biz veteran and hall-of-fame memorabilia collector Davy Alder.

The exhibit playfully blends Nolan's work next to Alder's colorful artifacts, many of the pieces never-before-seen in a public showing.

The must-see exhibit for any music fan runs until March 2.

For more on "Fandom" and the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, go here.

