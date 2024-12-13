3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete unveils epic "Christmas Village" train set

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete has unveiled an epic indoor holiday display that's been 44 years in the making.

"Christmas Village" is the dream world realized by Bruce Harting, the 82-year-old father of the brewery's owners.

"It's crazy, it's crazy," he says. "It just keeps growing!"

A longtime Army man who longed to connect with his kids, Bruce started collecting train sets and miniature holiday props more than 4 decades ago.

There are now thousands of pieces, all intertwined among tracks and whirling displays.

Bruce says does this for his kids, and his grandkids, and all kids everywhere.

"I love to see their faces when they walk in," says Bruce.

The massive display — which guests can set in motion with the push of a big red button — takes about a month to set up.

It's free to visit and marvel at. And you're guaranteed to see something new and wonderful every time you go.

"Christmas Village" will be set up until Jan. 10.