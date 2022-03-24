Watch
Buyer of one of world's largest T-Rex sculptures revealed

Stan T Rex
Associated Press
Stan, one of the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil discovered, is on display, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Christie's in New York. The T. rex named after the paleontologist who first found the skeleton's partially unearthed hip bones, will be auction on Oct. 6, 2020 and will be on public view from Sept. 16 - Oct. 21, 2020 to pedestrians through Christie's floor-to- ceiling gallery windows and a limited number of in-gallery viewings by appointment. Stan's head on the display is a casting of the original, which is too heavy for the display. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 11:00:19-04

The mystery surrounding the buyer of one of the world's largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeletons has been revealed.

The fossil, which sold for a record $31.8 million in 2020, will be the main attraction at a new museum slated to open in Abu Dhabi in 2025.

Initially, the buyer of the 67-million-year-old fossil chose to remain anonymous, sparking rumors about who had purchased it.

In January, those rumors peaked when actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on ESPN's "ManningCast" during a Monday Night Football game. Fans spotted a T-Rex skull on display in Johnson's home, though it was later revealed to be just a replica.

Now, the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi has lifted the veil on the mystery. This week, officials announced the fossil will be the museum's crown jewel when it opens in 2025.

The bones of the fossil were initially found in 1987 by amateur paleontologist Stan Sacrison. The skeleton was nicknamed "Stan" in Sacrison's honor.

Stan stands 13 feet tall and is comprised of nearly 200 bones. Experts believe that when the specimen was alive, it likely weighed between seven to eight tons.

An official says Stan will be taken care of by scientists and serve as an inspiration to future explorers.

