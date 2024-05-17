Popular immune support tea bags recalled over possible pesticide contamination

Packages of tea bags are under recall for their potential pesticide levels, according to an enforcement report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall applies to bags of the popular organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support tea.

The FDA said the tea bags were being recalled because “pesticide residues were detected above action levels.”

The FDA and Environmental Protection Agency work to ensure that residues in food from pesticides used by farmers are in safe ranges for consumption.

“It is the responsibility of the FDA to monitor and regulate the U.S. food supply; for pesticide residues, this includes testing foods to ensure only those pesticides that are allowed by the EPA are present, and within the allowable tolerance,” the FDA said.

The recall includes nearly 55,000 packages of tea; some are sold with 16 tea bags per pack, and four packs per box; others have 16 tea bags per pack, with six packs per box.

East West Tea Company, LLC, initiated the recall in March, reports say.

A list of lot numbers included in the recall can be found in the FDA's enforcement report.