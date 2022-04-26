Krispy Kreme And Cinnamon Toast Crunch Created A New ‘cereal Milk’-Flavored Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is partnering with Cinnamon Toast Crunch for the second time in less than a year, this time offering three doughnuts made with an all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze.

All three doughnuts are covered in Cinnamon Milk Glaze and coated in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, but they’re each a bit different. The Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut is just the glaze and cereal, but the Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Cream Cheese also has cream cheese icing and is sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, while the Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Dulce de Leche has Dulce de Leche icing and cinnamon sugar.

The doughnuts are available now for a limited time individually or in a limited-edition cereal box-inspired dozen box, complete with a word search on the back.

Krispy Kreme

While these are the first Krispy Kreme cinnamon toast crunch doughnuts, the brands first partnered together last year for Krispy Kreme’s first-ever cinnamon rolls, including one topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

While the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon roll is no longer on the menu, their Original Glazed Cinnamon Rolls recently returned to menus nationwide and will be around permanently, but only on Sundays. Krispy Kreme says their cinnamon rolls are light and airy, hand-rolled and covered in their iconic Original Glaze. They can be purchased individually or in a four-pack at shops, online and via delivery.

Krispy Kreme

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, you can get the best of both the doughnuts and cinnamon rolls at home with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls from Pillsbury or by simply making any brand of cinnamon rolls or doughnuts and topping them with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

There is a variety of other Cinnamon Toast Crunch products in stores as well, including popcorn, milk, Coffee-Mate creamer and you can even buy your own container of the cereal’s seasoning blend.

You can sprinkle the seasoning blend on pretty much anything you can think of — toast, cheesecake, ice cream, whipped coffee and more — or you could bake the seasoning into cookies or put it in pancakes, waffles, French toast or, of course, cinnamon rolls.

Are you a fan of Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.