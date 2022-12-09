Chrysler recalls 63,000 Jeeps for sudden engine shutdown

Chrysler, the parent company of Jeep, is recalling nearly 63,000 Jeep Wrangler vehicles that could suddenly quit on drivers.

The vehicle engines may experience a loss of communication that can cause the engine to shut down. If the loss of drive power occurs while a vehicle is being driven, the results could be deadly.

What Jeep Wrangler Models and Years Are Being Recalled?

The models affected in this Jeep recall are 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles that are equipped with 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid-electric engines produced before Aug. 17, 2022. Models made after this date were shipped with updated control software and are not part of the recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association reports that, as of Nov. 3, Jeep was aware of two accidents and one injury potentially related to this issue. In addition, there had been 112 customer-assistance records, 196 warranty claims and 65 field reports potentially related to this issue as of that date.

Chrysler opened an investigation into the issue all the way back in September 2021, and was analyzing stall reports and vehicle histories through October 2022. On Nov. 17, 2022, the auto manufacturer determined that a voluntary safety recall of the affected vehicles was the best course of action.

Can These Recalled Jeep Wranglers Be Fixed?

Thankfully, yes. Chrysler plans to update the calibration software in the affected vehicles to remedy this issue. However, you won’t want to rush to your local Jeep dealer just yet. The manufacturer expects to mail formal letters to drivers affected by this by Jan. 12, 2023.

The NHTSA states that Chrysler has a policy of reimbursing owners for the costs of repairing problems that become recalls. If you have already paid for repairs related to this issue, the owner letter will include information on providing proof of payment to the company for confirmation that a refund is warranted.

To see if your vehicle is included in the recall, you can enter your Jeep’s VIN on the NHTSA’s Safety Issues and Recalls page. Owners may contact the FCA US customer service center at 800-853-1403. The recall number to reference is ZB7.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.