Russia launches major onslaught after Ukrainian operation that hit warplanes

Russia launched a massive aerial assault across six regions of Ukraine, killing at least four civilians and injuring several others in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Friday.

Ukrainian forces reported intercepting about 30 cruise missiles and up to 200 drones during the overnight attack, which targeted multiple areas, including the capital, Kyiv.

Kyiv's mayor said among the dead were three emergency workers who were responding to an earlier strike when they were killed.

Residents in the capital remain on edge, fearing more attacks could follow.

The barrage came after Ukraine launched what it called a preemptive strike on Russian military positions. Ukrainian forces said they targeted and damaged several missile systems and airfields before they could be deployed by Russian troops.

Ukraine’s military released footage claiming to show one Russian missile launcher destroyed and two others damaged in the operation. —

Russia's onslaught is the first major response to Ukraine's bold operation, which involved FPV drones taking out dozens of Russian warplanes.