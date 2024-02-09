Hernando Co. leaders need parents' help after incident involving gun on school bus

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County’s sheriff and superintendent have a warning that could save lives. They want parents to talk to their kids about guns after a scary situation on a school bus.

Thursday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office released pictures which, according to Sheriff Al Nienhuis, show a 16-year-old Springstead High School student with a gun on a school bus.

“When you carry guns, bad things can happen — even if you don’t go into the situation with that intent,” the sheriff said.

As the sheriff explained, his deputies started investigating the 16-year-old student in January for a separate incident involving a stolen car which led to a chase.

Deputies were originally unaware that the teen had a gun on the bus until they got a tip from other students four days later, Nienhuis said.

“We applaud the students for coming forward and telling us that there was a weapon on the school bus,” he said.

However, by that time, Nienhuis said the gun had changed hands multiple times and was eventually used in an accidental shooting on Jan. 31 that injured a 17-year-old.

“That, in fact, was the same gun that was on the bus,” the sheriff said.

His message in a Thursday news conference with Hernando County Schools Superintendent John Stratton was that the shooting could have been prevented and students need to report any threats on school property immediately.

“Parents, we need your help in this,” Stratton said.

The superintendent wants parents to tell their students a couple of things: if you see something, say something and no tolerance for weapons means no tolerance.

“Those conversations need to be had, and make sure your children know how serious that is,” Stratton said.

Manny Olivo, a father of four Hernando County students, has had those conversations with his kids.

“You need to think your allegiance is to your family and the ability to get home safe, not to somebody who in five-ten years you won’t know them anymore,” he said. “Talk to your parents, if not anyone else. You know, at least tell your parents.”

According to the sheriff, the 16-year-old involved in the school bus incident was expelled, arrested, and charged.