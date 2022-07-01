Watch Now
This heavy-duty folding wagon is just $150 with coupon right now

Posted at 6:30 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 12:30:17-04

Wagons can be a lifesaver if you’re looking to take your kids somewhere that requires a lot of walking, like the zoo, a festival or an amusement park.

If you’ve had a wagon on your wish list, HSN is having a great sale on the Wonderfold Wagon Push and Pull Outdoor Folding Wagon with Canopy. Regularly priced at $210, this model is currently on sale for $160, but you can save another $10 by using code HELLO10 at checkout. The code will only work for first-time HSN shoppers, so if you already have an account, you’ll be stuck paying the sale price of $160.

The wagon, which comes in blue, purple or red, has adjustable push and pull handles, a removable canopy, two mesh front pockets, one mesh pocket in the carriage and one-step folding and unfolding. There is no assembly required and it has a weight limit of 150 pounds.

If you need something a bit different, you can find other Wonderfold wagons for sale as well right now, like this Original Double Stroller Wagon, which is currently marked down to $289 (from $359) on Amazon.

This heftier wagon features two face-to-face seats, five-point harnesses, an adjustable push handle and a removable ultraviolet-protection canopy. The wagon also comes with extra storage on all sides including a detachable rear basket, back panel pocket and seat pouch.

Designed for kids 6 months old and older, it has a 180-pound total weight capacity.

You can also find Wonderfold wagons at Kohl’s, priced anywhere from $129-$799. Kohl’s is currently offering Kohl’s Cash with purchase of the brand’s wagons, so you’ll get $20 back on the lowest-priced wagon and $150 back on the highest-priced one. The Kohl’s Cash can be used from July 5-10 on pretty much anything sold at the store.

For example, this WonderFold S-Series Utility Folding Wagon with Self Stand would be $109 if you include the Kohl’s Cash, while this WonderFold W4 Elite Quad Stroller Wagon will be $649.

The WonderFold W4 Elite Quad Stroller Wagon is built for big families, offers 50+ UV protection and holds four riders. With a collapsible design, it has four wheels, a rear break and also functions as a stroller.

These folding wagons should make those summer family outings a little easier!

