Illinois to begin require mental health screenings for students

Illinois will require all school districts in the state to offer mental health screenings at least once a year to students in grades three through 12.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill into law last week to implement the screenings, which will begin in the 2027-2028 school year. Illinois is the first state in the country to mandate such screenings.

“Access to mental healthcare—especially for children—is too often overlooked or ignored," Pritzker noted in the bill signing.

The state's superintendent of education praised lawmakers for prioritizing the mental health of students, saying it's essential to academic readiness.

“Too often, we only recognize a student’s distress when it becomes a crisis," said Illinois Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. "With universal screening, we shift from reaction to prevention."

The state said it will be working with psychiatric hospitals and schools to raise awareness about the program, so families are aware of the services available to children.

The mental health crisis in the U.S. has been well-documented. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, roughly 8.3 million children between the ages of 12 and 17 reported receiving mental health treatment in 2023, an increase of 500,000 from 2022.