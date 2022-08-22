A Grout Pen Can Provide A Cheap Bathroom Refresh

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After years of wear, white tile grout can become discolored, showing its age. The frustration of cleaning it can motivate some people to spring for tiresome home renovations. Except these can prevent you from using the room for several days or weeks, which can be a real pain when it’s a kitchen or bath remodel. Renovations can also cost you an arm and a leg!

What if we told you there’s a potential quick fix you could do instead? Rather than swapping out your tile entirely because the grout looks grungy, you can opt for a grout pen to refresh its color.

There’s a two-pack white grout pen on Amazon that is available for $16.14 that could refresh your bathroom in just an hour or two.

Currently awarded as Amazon’s Choice in Tile Grout by Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd, this white grout pen can make your grout look brand-new again with minimal energy. Use it in your bathroom — on the floor, across your countertop backsplash or in your shower — or your kitchen. If your entryway has a tiled floor, you can use it there, too.

This water-based color paints dingy grout a bright white color, making it appear refreshed and renewed. To use, activate the dry tip by gently pumping the tip 20-30 times until it becomes saturated with paint. Then carefully run it along the grout. If you get a little of the ink on the tile as you use it, just quickly wipe it off with a towel. The tip will wear down with use because it’s being brushed against grout. The more gently you press, the longer the tip will work. You can also flip the tips to get more use out of them, although this trick can make your hands a little messy.

While the paint itself dries within 30 minutes, it’s worth noting you’ll need to let it sit for 25 hours to cure, according to the package instructions. So don’t use it in your bathtub and then immediately shower.

Please note that the grout pen might not work on recently sealed grout. So, if you’ve just moved into a new place and are unsure if your grout has been recently sealed, test an area first to make sure the pen will be compatible. You can do this by adding a few drops of water to the grout. If the spot doesn’t absorb the water, the pen might not work.

Users found this grout pen highly recommendable, rating it an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Many people liked how it’s easy to use and felt it had good longevity.

Reviewer C. McCabe found it worked well for her grout discoloration.

“The pen works like a marker and it is easy to use to touch up grout lines,” they wrote. “My tile is on my backsplash so the only drawback is that you need to keep priming the tip to keep the paint tip full of paint when working on a vertical surface.”

Another person found it to be an easy and effective way to renew yellowing grout between their subway tile.

“I had tried scrubbing with Oxyclean or vinegar/baking soda but those were messy options that didn’t give good results,” mec1026 wrote. “Tried these pens and couldn’t be happier with the result!”

Do you struggle with dingy grout? Do you think a grout pen would brighten it up?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.