Glazed Donut Nails Are A Sweet Manicure Trend This Summer

Nail trends move fast, so if you want to keep your claws on point, you have to make sure to keep up with the current nail vibes. And right now, it’s all about glazed donuts.

But don’t start salivating yet. We aren’t talking about Krispy Kremes, but about a delicate, youthful nail shade that has lots of shine.

The actual hue isn’t exactly new; it’s basically a clean, whitish pearlescent color, done gel manicure-style. You might recall seeing similar futuristic shades a couple of decades ago. This time around, it’s been brought back by Hailey Bieber (who wore them at the 2022 Met gala) and Vanessa Hudgens: “glazed donut” nails, also called “Hailey Bieber nails” have gone viral this summer.

Here’s an image of Justin Bieber and his wife at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April, and she’s wearing the nails in question.

It’s no wonder. This shiny but subtle manicure offers the perfect, low-maintenance nail style for hot weather and pool parties. Best of all, it speaks to the current post-pandemic lifestyle which is still heavy on the minimalist, natural vibes.

So how can you get in on the glazed donut nail trend?

Bieber’s own nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, revealed her secrets for creating this bombshell look on TikTok.

First, start with clean, dry nails that have already been filed and shaped to your liking. Then, apply a base coat (Ganzorigt uses OPI Stay Strong Gel Base Coat). Let that thin coat of base polish dry.

Then, add a coat of OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny (If you don’t want to splurge on OPI, you can find acceptable dupes for OPI’s FunnyBunny on BeyondPolish here). You’ll have to cure it underneath an LED light for 60 seconds, Ganzorigt notes. Next, add a top coat like OPI Stay Shiny top coat (or whatever top coat you prefer), cure and wipe with alcohol.

Last but not least, the piece de resistance! You add a layer of OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can.

We wouldn’t advise using a dupe or a substitute for this as mirror-shine nail powder is really what gives the glazed donut nail trend its glaze-y effect. You can find OPI Chrome Effects on OPI’s website or at a local beauty store near you, but don’t be surprised if it’s difficult to find. These shiny, chrome-finish powders are all the rage right now.

Variations of the trend have naturally cropped up, too. Some people are going for a bit of color, like adding pink, or creating a more translucent look, like in this post from nail polish brand Ella + Mila.

If you don’t want to do your own nails or don’t trust yourself to nail the trend (ha!), go to your nail salon and just show them a photo of Hailey Bieber’s nails or a Glazed Donut nail pic you like from social media. They can easily replicate the look for you. Or buy press-on nails like these from Olive and June which closely mirror the glazed donut nail look.

Will this be your next nail look?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.