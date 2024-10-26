Florida woman celebrates 50th anniversary working at Tampa diner

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people dream of finding a job they’re passionate about. One woman is celebrating her 50th anniversary working at a local diner in Tampa and she said she still loves what she does.

“I love getting to know people and I’m just a people person,” said Marjorie Leppla. “But I go by Margie!”

Margie starts her shift here at the Village Inn off of Dale Mabry at 6:30 in the morning.

It’s a typical American diner that’s known for its pies and she has been working here for 50 years.

“Oh, my god. I was 15 when I started. It was a month before my 16th birthday,” she said.

She said they treated her like family.

“And I come from a big family. So, it was nice to be looked after when I was a teenager,” said Margie.

Margie said over the past 50 years, she has served every type of person, from families to politicians and athletes.

“This was the place to be seen. If you wanted to be elected, you had to come here and you had to be seen,” she explained.

She said the secret to her longevity is about her state of mind.

“My father always said ‘If you work hard, you’ll be successful.’ So, I never was afraid of the hard work,” she said.

After half a century of working at the same place, one would wonder about her retirement plans.

“I think about it all the time, but I can’t pick a date. So, I guess that means I’m just not quite ready,” said Margie.

And until she is ready, you’ll find her here, checking in on how customers are doing and always with a smile.