Florida man says genetic testing likely saved his life before receiving a breast cancer diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s a topic you don’t hear discussed much: men developing breast cancer.

Breast cancer is far less common in men than it is in women. However, according to the American Cancer Society, about one in one thousand men will develop this form of cancer.

“You walk through a door with a sign that says “No Men Beyond This Point,” so that’s your first introduction to getting a mammogram as a man,” said Ben Porch who’s been getting mammograms since 2020. “Most of the time, I was given a pink gown to wear.”

Usually, his screenings came back clear.

That is until 2023.

“Well, on this particular one, they said, ‘Could you just wait a minute? We might want to get some more images.’ And I thought to myself, ‘Well, that doesn’t sound so good,’” explained Porch.

After getting a biopsy, the doctors found what they suspected: breast cancer.

“It’s not something you want to be told, but, like I said, given the history, I wasn’t completely surprised by the diagnosis,” said Porch

The reason why he wasn’t surprised was because his sister had died from breast just years prior and his father had beaten breast cancer himself.

He thanks genetic testing for allowing him to know there was a possibility he’d eventually develop breast cancer and he recommends everyone take a genetic test to know what illnesses they’re at risk of developing.

“It’s literally a simple test that comes with a small little test tube and you spit into it and cap, send it off and they send you back the results,” explained Porch.

After doctors at Tampa General and USF removed the cancer cells, Ben was considered cancer-free on May 9, 2023.

He said the experience of battling breast cancer wasn’t easy, but he had his family there every step of the way.

“It was a traumatic experience at the time,” said Porch to his wife. “But, you know, looking back on it and having you there to support me through the whole thing was the way I survived.”

Now, Porch is focused on staying strong and healthy. He swam when he was younger and decided to return to the sport.

“It was really important after the surgery to get back to some exercise that would help exercise the chest area and really help with the stretching and building back the muscle tone again,” said Porch.

As Porch mentioned, genetic testing is more accessible to the average person, allowing you to know - through science - what illnesses you may develop in your lifetime and knowing that will allow you can stay out in front of it.