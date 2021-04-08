How you could win a grant to receive free business coaching

TAMPA, Fla. — Since the pandemic began a year ago, many businesses in the Bay Area have closed for good and others are struggling to stay above water, but there’s one business consultancy company that’s trying to help local businesses survive the pandemic.

ABC Action News reporter Anthony Hill is digging deeper to find out how you could receive free business coaching.

Running a business can be difficult, especially during a global pandemic. That’s why White and Black Consulting in Tampa is offering five grants to small business owners who will receive free business coaching once a week for two months. All you have to do is submit a three to five-minute video talking about what you would like to do with your business, how the pandemic affected your business, and how business coaching could help you achieve your goals.

The five applicants who are chosen will receive help with their business plan, marketing strategies, and social media. “So we want to get in there and really work with them hands-on,” said Natasha Goodley, from White and Black Consulting.

Goodley says having a business coach is essential because oftentimes, people know their products and have great ideas, but struggle with the business side of running a small company. “So working with a coach allows me to impart in you those techniques that you can use to help reach more customers,” said Goodley.

The deadline to apply is April 8. You can submit your application HERE. Goodley says in May they will be providing another five grants; this time for people who want to start their own businesses from scratch.