The 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer is here!

The very first teaser trailer for 'Toy Story 4' has been released along with details about the much-anticipated sequel.

The Disney Pixar film is the third sequel to Toy Story starring Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear. It's hitting theaters on June 21, 2019.

Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang are joined by newcomer "Forky" in the teaser trailer.

Watch the trailer below:

The Disney Pixar YouTube page posted the following caption with the teaser trailer published Monday.

"Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019."

